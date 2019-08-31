(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giuseppe Conte has yet to forge a new government, but already the ghost of the punch-ups that destroyed his previous administration has returned to haunt him.

Conte, a Florentine lawyer who had no political experience when he was catapulted to lead the outgoing populist government last year, is striving to seal an accord on ministers and policies in a messy marriage of convenience between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, or PD.

The premier-designate will host joint talks with senior lawmakers of both parties at 12 p.m. in Rome Saturday, according to a PD spokesman, after a threat by Five Star’s Luigi Di Maio to force early elections if his policy demands aren’t met sparked protests from the Democrats and roiled investors. Di Maio was instrumental in installing Conte to lead the outgoing government after Five Star won the most seats in the 2018 election.

Conte, who is due to report back on the coalition talks to President Sergio Mattarella next week, has been given a chance of a new run as premier after Five Star, and the opposition Democrats said they would back him in an abrupt attempt to prevent a snap vote.

Matteo Salvini, of the rightist League, pulled the plug on the previous Five Star-League coalition and his partnership with Di Maio early this month. That left it to Mattarella to gauge possibilities for an alternative majority or set an early election.

After earlier falling as much as five basis points, Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose two points to 1.01% Friday as investors reacted to Di Maio raising the possibility of new elections. Italy’s FTSE MIB dropped 0.3%, erasing a gain of as much as 0.8%, with banks leading the declines.

Di Maio’s Five Star gave Conte a list of 20 conditions on Friday, including requests to avert an automatic sales tax hike in the 2020 budget, introduce a minimum wage, cut the tax burden, review highway concessions, separate investment and commercial banks, counter illegal immigration, speed up justice and reduce the number of lawmakers.

“Clear pacts make for a long friendship,” PD leader Nicola Zingaretti tweeted after Di Maio’s demands, citing an Italian saying. “But basta with unacceptable ultimatums or we’ll get nowhere.” Di Maio later backtracked, saying there was no ultimatum, and that talks should focus on policies not ministerial jobs.

Di Maio has been locked in a tussle with the PD over his insistence that he should keep the job of deputy premier in the new government. The PD retorts this is impossible, as it considers Conte a Five Star figure even though he was not affiliated with the party before Five Star picked him to lead the current government.

Five Star has benefited from its position since Salvini’s move, and had 24.2% backing against 17.4% in mid-July, according to an IPSOS opinion poll published Saturday by newspaper Corriere della Sera. Salvini’s League saw its support fall to 31.8% from 35.9%, according to the survey carried out Aug. 26-29.

