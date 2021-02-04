1h ago
Infineon Monitoring Chip Supply Chain Risks, Raises 2021 Outlook
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG forecast 2021 full-year revenues of around 10.8 billion euros ($13 billion), topping estimates and above the previous outlook of 10.5 billion euros.
- Infineon’s robust earnings comes after Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, warned it is struggling to meet demand, signaling that a global semiconductor shortage is spreading.
- “Semiconductors are needed more than ever,” said Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “We are monitoring ongoing risks closely.”
Key Insights
- Infineon said first-quarter revenues were particularly strong in the automotive segment, and that it expects second-quarter revenues between 2.5 billion euros to 2.8 billion euros.
- “In view of dynamic ordering momentum and manufacturing plants running at good utilization rates in the majority of product areas, we are making a slight upward adjustment to our outlook for the full year,” Ploss said in a statement.
- Last year Infineon shares had their best performance in a decade, climbing about 55% in 2020 as the company was bolstered by a recovery in the auto sector as demand recovered from the pandemic.
- Analysts expect Infineon to continue benefiting from its strong presence in automotive chips as electric vehicles gain market share, and manufacturers roll out more hybrid and electric models
- Other trends seen boosting Infineon include the shift to work-from-home, gaming and 5G, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Alexander Duval.
- The firm reported first-quarter total segment profit of 489 million euros, versus analysts’ estimate of 416.8 million euros.
