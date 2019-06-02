(Bloomberg) -- Infineon Technologies AG is close to a deal to acquire Cypress Semiconductor Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies could announce an agreement valuing Cypress Semi at almost $10 billion, including debt, as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Infineon will pay $23 to $24 per share for Cypress Semi, two of the people said, a premium of more than 50% over the stock price before Bloomberg reported last week that the chipmaker was considering a sale after receiving takeover interest.

Cypress Semi shares closed at $17.82 on Friday, giving the company a market value of $6.5 billion.

A representative for San Jose-based Cypress Semi declined to comment. A representative for Neubiberg, Germany-based Infineon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Infineon, with a market value of 18.2 billion euros ($20 billion) has mostly sat on the sidelines over the past five years as the semiconductor industry has been reshaped by dealmaking. In 2017, it terminated an agreement to acquire the Wolfspeed Power unit of LED and lighting maker Cree Inc. after a U.S. national security review.

Infineon’s shares have lost almost a third of their value over the past year, with the chipmaker twice revising its forecasts amid global economic uncertainties and a slowdown in car sales in China.

Cypress Semi designs and manufactures flash memory chips and microcontrollers, or chips used for powering small electronic devices. Its annual revenue, helped by an acquisition, has more than doubled in five years to $2.5 billion in 2018.

(Updates with price details in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Liana Baker in New York at lbaker75@bloomberg.net;Ian King in San Francisco at ianking@bloomberg.net;Ed Hammond in New York at ehammond12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, ;Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Fion Li

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.