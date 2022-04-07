(Bloomberg) -- Everyone’s focused on curbing inflation, but U.S. markets can still perform well even if the rate stays above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, said BNY Mellon’s Catherine Keating.

“For most of our investing lifetime, we had 3% to 4% inflation a year, and markets did just fine,” the firm’s chief executive officer of investor solutions and wealth management said Thursday at the Bloomberg Wealth Summit in New York.

Stocks are starting to come to grips with the volatility caused by war in Ukraine and rising interest rates, said Keating and NYSE Group President Lynn Martin, who was also on the panel.

The first quarter saw the Fed’s first rake hike since 2018, alongside the S&P 500’s almost 5% decline. Meanwhile, Treasuries fell 5.6% and investment-grade bonds dropped 7.8%.

“Rising interest rates do not necessarily mean negative market returns,” Keating said. “I think there is a path to a soft landing from all of this -- it’s the Fed tightening rates but not too much. It’s companies doing what companies do, which is managing through this uncertainty.”

‘Pretty Low’

She added that the risk of a U.S. recession this year is “probably pretty low.”

However, it’s still been a challenging time for new companies to go public, Martin said, especially given elevated volatility levels.

A looming crackdown on special purpose acquisition companies is also creating a temporary obstacle to those vehicles. Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules requiring SPACs to disclose more information about sponsors and potential conflicts of interest.

“What we’ll see is well-governed SPACs continue to come to market,” Martin said. “We still think it’s a very viable way for a company to come to market.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.