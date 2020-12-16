Inflation Accelerates in Canada to Fastest Since Pandemic Hit

(Bloomberg) -- Price pressures in Canada accelerated in November to the fastest since February, led by shelter costs.

Annual inflation accelerated to 1%, compared with 0.7% in October, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. Economists had expected 0.8%, the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

Canada’s annual inflation rate remains well below the central bank’s 2% target, consistent with policy makers’ view that price pressures will stay low for years as businesses damaged by the restrictions to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 struggle to raise prices.

That said, the November reading was the strongest since the pandemic began, largely due to the effects of shelter costs, which contributed most to the increase.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, compared with a flat forecast in the Bloomberg survey.

The average of the core inflation measures -- often seen as a better gauge of underlying price pressures -- held steady at 1.7% in November. Economists were forecasting core inflation readings to remain unchanged.

