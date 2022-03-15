(Bloomberg) -- The pandemic accelerated the boom in e-commerce in the U.S., ushering a new era of inflation in what was once a heaven of discounts.

Over the two years since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, price increases have added $32 billion to what Americans have paid online for the same amount of goods, according to software company Adobe Inc., which tracks more than 10 million products.

Last year, as inflation accelerated both online and in the physical world, price gains accounted for almost 31% of the overall growth in digital sales.

With inflation reaching new highs this year, the costs will continue to pile up. Adobe expects that price increases will add an extra $27 billion to what consumers spend online in 2022.

Consumers are so far undeterred. Grocery was a breakout category in 2020, as many consumers -- confined at home during the early-days lockdowns -- used apps to shop for food for the first time. Some habits have stuck even as the virus receded: Consumers now spend twice as much each month on online groceries than they did before the pandemic, Adobe estimates.

In aggregate, the software company sees consumer spending exceeding $1 trillion online for the first time this year.

The company’s gauge of online inflation rose 3.6% in February from a year earlier, the highest rate in data going back to 2014.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.