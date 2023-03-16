(Bloomberg) -- Ten years after the takeaway delivery company was founded, Deliveroo finally reached EBITDA profitability in the second half of last year, in a signal that cost-cutting efforts begin to pay off. It still missed analyst estimates for revenue this morning, as inflation bites consumer demand. Elsewhere in the UK, companies continue to be wary of the current macroeconomic scenario, with London Gatwick Airport saying it remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ about a full rebound in 2023.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Deliveroo Plc: The food delivery firm managed to achieve a positive adjusted Ebitda margin in the second-half of 2022 and sees profitability improving further despite lingering macroeconomic headwinds.

Annual sales missed analyst estimates as inflation and economic headwinds hit customers

“This is a significant step on our path to sustainable cash generation,” Chief Executive Officer and Founder Will Shu said in a statement. The company anticipates Gross Transaction Value growth to be low-to-mid-single digits this year, while adjusted Ebitda is seen at the £20 million-£50 million range

Gym Group Plc: The gym company expects the drop off in demand from people cutting back on their exercising expenses to continue this year.

It now sees progress it has made in revenue and yield to be offset by higher costs, which are expected to be about £10 million higher in 2023

London Gatwick Airport : About 32.8 million passengers passed through the airport in 2022, showing the demand at 70.4% of pre-pandemic levels. Yet, economic uncertainties and inflation keep the company “cautiously optimistic” about a full recovery.

The company also announced plans to invest over £250 million to reduce carbon emissions, such as moving to an electric vehicle fleet and replacing gas boilers and refrigerants with low carbon alternatives

In Westminster

The UK is set to announce a raft of environmental policies by the end of March in response to US President Joe Biden’s massive package of green subsidies, several people familiar told Bloomberg. The plan, which has been internally called “Green Day”, will include measures to protect jobs in British industries such as electric vehicle production, which may come under threat from the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU’s Green Industrial Plan.

The announcement adds to Jeremy Hunt’s first full UK budget that placed economic growth at the heart of the government’s policies with a general election less than two years away and support for the Conservative Party lagging among voters.

In Case You Missed It

Credit Suisse Group AG tapped the Swiss National Bank for as much as 50 billion francs ($54 billion) and offered to repurchase up to 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) worth of debt, as part of efforts to stem a crisis of confidence that has sent shockwaves across the financial system. The move followed a frantic trading session in which fears about Credit Suisse’s financial health roiled global markets, alarming regulators across Europe and the US and prompting some firms to reassess their exposure to the bank.

Looking Ahead

Kingfisher Plc is among companies kicking off next week’s earnings, with investors paying close attention to the bottom line performance as the home improvement firm invests to secure the enhanced position gained through the pandemic, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Allen writes. “The company is aiming to deepen its penetration of the trade business, with Screwfix, Brico Depot and Poland’s already significant penetration in is customer segment,” he adds.

