8m ago
Inflation Brews, Stimulus Squabbles, Deep Hole: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Inflation continues to brew in America’s industrial heartland as growing materials shortages cascade into record-long delivery times and leave manufacturers struggling to keep pace with an energized economy
- Inflation is also haunting emerging markets
- President Joe Biden is preparing for his first face-to-face meeting with the top two congressional Republicans, just as the GOP is ramping up opposition to his $4 trillion economic plan
- The U.S. labor market remains in a “deep hole” and needs aggressive support to speed its healing from the Covid-19 pandemic, said Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari
- Stay-at-home Americans sow White House angst on jobs miss
- The world economy pushes into the second quarter with reopening across the U.S. and Europe set to drive growth of 1.4% from the previous quarter
- As China moves closer to rolling out the world’s first major sovereign digital currency, speculation over the global implications has reached a fever pitch
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.