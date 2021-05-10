(Bloomberg) --

  • Inflation continues to brew in America’s industrial heartland as growing materials shortages cascade into record-long delivery times and leave manufacturers struggling to keep pace with an energized economy
    • Inflation is also haunting emerging markets
  • President Joe Biden is preparing for his first face-to-face meeting with the top two congressional Republicans, just as the GOP is ramping up opposition to his $4 trillion economic plan
  • The U.S. labor market remains in a “deep hole” and needs aggressive support to speed its healing from the Covid-19 pandemic, said Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari
    • Stay-at-home Americans sow White House angst on jobs miss
  • The world economy pushes into the second quarter with reopening across the U.S. and Europe set to drive growth of 1.4% from the previous quarter
  • As China moves closer to rolling out the world’s first major sovereign digital currency, speculation over the global implications has reached a fever pitch
