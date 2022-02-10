(Bloomberg) -- Inflation hit the highest levels on record in all but two U.S. cities where government data is available.

The notable exceptions were New York City and San Francisco.

While it’s good news for their residents, it’s probably a bad sign for their economies. Both metro areas, among the hardest hit by the pandemic, have lagged behind by measures such as employment: They’re far off from recovering the jobs lost since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

Nationwide, the inflation rate reached a four-decade high of 7.5% last month. Data for January and December show that consumer prices rose by a record in 22 of the 24 metro areas tracked by the Labor Department, on an annualized basis. In the lead last month was Tampa, Florida, with 9.6%, while Atlanta neared 10% in December, the latest month available there.

The rates in New York City and San Francisco were about half that of these two Southern hot spots.

The divergence has a lot to do with housing prices and the labor market. Some cities in sunbelt and mountain states have been booming in the past year, and recovered much faster than coastal places.

The Tampa area, for instance, had recovered all job losses from the pandemic by July last year, and employment is now almost 3% above its pre-Covid level.

By contrast, the number of people employed in the New York City area is 7% below the February 2020 level. That’s 676,000 fewer people who are not picking up a paycheck, paying taxes and consuming products and services. In San Francisco, employment is 5.7% below pre-pandemic.

For the record, New York hit an inflation high in June 2006, in data going back to 2002, and San Francisco in December 2018.

