(Bloomberg) -- Traders and policymakers alike risk reading too much into the hotter-than-expected US inflation print that jolted markets and called into question the central bank’s interest-rate cutting cycle, according to a top macro strategist at Citadel.

“It was never going to be a steady path. We’re seeing bumps, and the bumps are just part of the game,” Angel Ubide, Citadel’s head of economic research for fixed income and macro, told Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “There’s that gravitational pull of inflation expectations,” Ubide added.

“Unless there’s a policy mistake — and I’m not saying that there will be — we should see inflation converging gradually towards 2%,” he said.

Read more: Yields Soar as Inflation Dents Case for Fed Rate Cuts This Year

US data released Wednesday showed a core measure of consumer price growth rising 0.4% month-over-month in March, above expectations. Yields surged across the Treasury curve to year-to-date highs after the release. Swaps traders rapidly repriced expectations for easing from the Fed this year, and now see just around 40 basis points of rate cuts, compared to some 65 basis points on Tuesday. The dollar gained against all its Group-of-10 peers.

In Ubide’s view, the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates even as inflation stays slightly high — given the progress the central bank has made in tempering price growth to date — but what is needed is for the Fed to have greater confidence in its own forecasts. And an eventual easing, he added, would temper a rise in unemployment.

“Policy can be a little bit softer today,” Ubide said. “If policy is too tight for too long, we run the risk that the labor market cracks.”

Read more: Powell’s Soft-Landing Dream in Danger as Traders Hedge Inflation

--With assistance from Sonali Basak.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.