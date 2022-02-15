(Bloomberg) -- Congressional Democrats grappling with surging inflation nine months before the midterm elections are lining up legislation to address rising gas, medical and food costs -- or at least show voters they’re trying.

Democrats, particularly those in hotly competitive races, just introduced legislation that would suspend the federal 18-cents-per-gallon gas tax until next year and are drafting a bill that would reduce insulin prices. Other options include pulling out popular pieces of President Joe Biden’s stalled economic agenda addressing prescription drug prices and child care costs.

The goal, several Democrats said, is to address inflation as soon as possible after the chamber’s recess next week.

“We are focused on getting costs down and you’re going to see a lot of activity in March from us on that issue,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after a closed-door lunch with all Senate Democrats.

Schumer said he would “welcome” Republican support, which Democrats would need to overcome a filibuster in the evenly divided Senate. Regardless, Schumer said, Democrats will hold votes to put senators on record.

Republicans were quick to blast the gas-tax holiday as an attempt by Democrats to seek political cover.

“I think it’s a desperate cry for help. I think they realize that they’re on the wrong side of the energy issue, the wrong side of the inflation issue,” said South Dakota Senator John Thune, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican.

Democrats are spurred by a January inflation report showing a 7.5% increase in consumer prices from the previous year, the most in four decades. Republicans are hammering the issue ahead of the midterms, where they need a net gain of just five House seats and one Senate seat to reclaim control.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said some ideas could get wrapped into legislation to replace Biden’s nearly $2 trillion “Build Back Better” economic package after moderate Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia scuttled it.

“I think certainly members are going to have plenty of ideas,” Wyden said. “That’s how you get to 50.”

Schumer, though, indicated they would likely move separately from the economic package.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has heaped blame on Democrats who last year passed a massive Covid-19 relief bill that included big boosts in social spending.

“At this time last year Washington Democrats were beginning their quest to dump trillions of dollars in left-wing spending on a recovering economy that already had the preconditions for some inflation,” McConnell said on Tuesday. “Everybody warned Democrats to pump the brakes.”

There is no clear buy-in from the White House on Democrats’ emerging proposals, although some ideas align with Biden’s call to reduce medical costs and ease supply-chain issues. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin said she expects that as many as a dozen inflation-fighting measures will be introduced by Senate Democrats in early March.

Cutting Costs

Senators Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona, two of the chamber’s most vulnerable Democrats, are spearheading the gas-tax holiday legislation. Democratic co-sponsors include Senators Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, two other vulnerable Democrats, along with Senators Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Jacky Rosen of Nevada.

Stabenow said the caucus response to the gas-tax holiday has been “enthusiastic.” The bill’s oversight provisions, she said, would ensure oil companies don’t simply keep prices high and pocket the money no longer going to the gas tax.

But Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, said oil companies might still pocket the extra proceeds.

“Where is the guarantee that oil companies would pass that onto consumers? There isn’t one,” he said. “Inflation is obviously a huge concern and a big deal, but it doesn’t seem like this would be worth it.”

Not all Democrats may be on board with the bill. Schumer said there is no caucus position yet, while Maryland Senator Benjamin Cardin said he was concerned suspending the gas tax would deplete the Highway Trust Fund. Cardin said he wants more information before taking a position on it.

As recently as last year, some lawmakers were considering increasing the federal gas tax to help close a yawning gap in federal highway funding that is estimated to be as high as $13 billion before the passage of a $550 billion infrastructure bill last year.

Warnock said he will introduce legislation later this week to lower the costs of insulin, which is used to treat diabetes.

“We need to lower the costs of prescription drugs in general but a lot of people rely on insulin,” Warnock said. “It is quite literally a matter of life and death and companies are raising the prices quite frankly because they can.”

Biden also has made lower drug prices a cornerstone of his own broad efforts to address inflation, proposing to cap out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients to $2,000 annually and insulin at $35 a month, among other approaches. Last week, he vowed to ease drug costs alongside Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger, who is at risk of losing her central Virginia House seat.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.