Mar 12, 2021
Inflation Creeps In, ECB Intentions, ‘Pawn Shop’ Rescue: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- The big question in financial markets is whether the post-pandemic recovery will bring a burst of inflation. In some corners of the world economy, it’s already arrived
- Most European Central Bank policy makers have no intention of expanding their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) emergency stimulus program despite their pledge Thursday to step up bond buying to keep yields in check
- The U.K.’s decision to postpone border checks on goods coming from the European Union has delighted the country’s importers -- but left some exporters angry
- London’s job market is lagging the rest of the U.K., with a 15% drop in advertisements for new roles in the past week
- China’s economy roared back from the pandemic on a plume of greenhouse gas emissions, raising questions over how the nation will balance new growth targets with its climate change goals. Meantime, here’s what we learned from the nation’s biggest political meeting
- Applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell by more than forecast last week to the lowest since early November as Covid-19 vaccinations accelerated and states eased more business restrictions
- The Bank of Japan is mulling scrapping its annual guideline for buying stock funds at its policy review next week, according to the Mainichi newspaper. Separately, an influential ruling party lawmaker said Japan needs to double the nearly $700 billion it’s already budgeted in extra spending to ensure a recovery
- A former European Union trade chief is facing off against a former Australian finance minister in the final leg of the race to head the OECD
- Thailand is planning a “pawn shop” style rescue for hotels hit by Covid
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.