16h ago
Inflation Creeps In, Japan’s Stimulus, Dirty Recovery: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) --
- The big question in financial markets is whether the post-pandemic recovery will bring a burst of inflation. In some corners of the world economy, it’s already arrived. Meantime, Republicans are invoking the threat of inflation to attack President Joe Biden’s spending plans
- Japan needs to double the nearly $700 billion it’s already budgeted in extra spending to ensure a recovery, according to an influential ruling party lawmaker who helped shape the economic strategy
- China’s economy roared back from the pandemic on a plume of greenhouse gas emissions, raising questions over how it will balance new growth targets with climate change goals. Meantime, here’s what we learned from the nation’s biggest political meeting
- An upstart contender to U.S. Treasuries has emerged in the wake of last month’s vicious debt rout. Chinese government bonds
- U.S. household net worth soared in the closing months of 2020 to a fresh record, driven by rising stock prices and residential real estate
- Thailand is finalizing a plan for tourism-related firms that would improve their access to credit from banks wary of further bad loans
- Joe Biden’s $4 trillion industrial policy faces more than just politics, says Shawn Donnan, arguing economic forces are the real obstacle
- Most ECB policy makers have no intention of expanding their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) emergency stimulus program
- The Biden administration informed some Huawei Technologies Co. suppliers of tighter conditions on earlier approved export licenses
- U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than forecast. Bloomberg Economics expects strong employment gains in March. The week ahead also includes rate decisions from the Fed, BOE and BOJ
- Stacey Tevlin is the most important person in U.S. economics you’ve likely never heard of. Over in Treasury, Nellie Liang, picked as undersecretary for domestic finance, didn’t wait to be nominated before beginning the task of strengthening Wall Street oversight
- Denmark’s central bank adjusted its toolbox to help it steer money market rates and ultimately the krone, which is pegged to the euro
- President Joe Biden will address the nation to herald enactment of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill and mark the day a year ago when the spread of the virus forced Americans into isolation, swiftly collapsing the economy and portending more than 500,000 deaths
