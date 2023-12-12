(Bloomberg) -- A key market measure of investors’ inflation expectations declined to near levels seen mid-year as oil slumped and consumer price data contained few upside surprises.

The benchmark 10-year breakeven rate — the yield difference between Treasuries and inflation-protected securities maturiting over the next decade — fell about 4 basis points to 2.18% on Tuesday, near the lowest since June.

West Texas crude oil retreated 3.8% to settle below $69 a barrel, the lowest since late June, as signs of robust supplies piled up. Meanwhile, a government report showed Tuesday that consumer prices increased 3.1% in November from a year earlier, in line with economists’ forecast. Excluding food and energy costs, the so-called core CPI held steady at 4%.

Fed officials began a two-day meeting Tuesday that is expected to culminate with them holding interest rates steady again. Chair Jerome Powell will likely reiterate he and his colleagues want to see a more sustainable pullback in price growth toward their target before easing policy. Also, central-bank officials will release their so-called dot-plot outlining their policy path.

The following is a series of indicators on how the market views US inflation:

Inflation Snapshot

Inflation News Bites

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday she doesn’t believe the “last mile” in returning inflation to the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal will be especially difficult.

UK regulators have proposed banning mobile and broadband operators from increasing customers’ prices mid-contract based on inflation measures, a common practice that can make it difficult for users to predict future cost increases.

Brazil’s annual inflation rate fell to within the central bank’s target range, keeping policymakers on track to deliver a fourth straight borrowing cost cut at Wednesday’s meeting.

India’s inflation quickened for the first time in four months, while manufacturing production surged more than forecast, giving the central bank reason to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Czech inflation eased in November but remained well above the target as policymakers consider whether to start cutting borrowing costs later this month or hold off until next year.

Key Upcoming US Releases

Dec. 13: PPI report; Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision

Dec. 14: Import price index

Dec. 21: GDP price index

Dec. 22: Personal income and spending report, including PCE, for November; University of Michigan survey of inflation expectations

