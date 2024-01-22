(Bloomberg) -- Central banks mustn’t lower interest rates prematurely — even as they look set to tame the surge in consumer prices without crashing their economies, according to the head of the Bank for International Settlements.

“Recent developments allow us to look at the future with cautious optimism,” General Manager Agustin Carstens said in speech Monday in Basel. “But the job is not complete yet.”

“For monetary policy, there can be no let-up on the fight against inflation”, he said. “The key priority remains to steadily guide inflation back to target levels.”

The remarks will feed the debate over when rate cuts should begin. Despite pushback by officials and some recent recalibration, investors still see early and aggressive reductions in the US and the euro zone due to a surprisingly steep plunge in inflation.

The European Central Bank next sets borrowing costs on Thursday, with the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England to do so the following week.

Carstens sees “much progress” in bringing price growth down from levels not seen in decades. “But while the trend reduction in inflation is good, lower inflation is not low inflation,” he said. “Inflation is still above central bank targets in most countries and needs to fall further.”

He referred to financial markets and professional forecasters suggesting that “by the middle of 2025, if not earlier, central bank inflation targets will be within reach.” These expectations are underpinned by the fact, that “even if central banks were to end the hiking cycle today, the cumulative monetary tightening since the pandemic would still exercise downward pressures on inflation for several months to come,” he said.

Carstens acknowledged that economies have remained unexpectedly resilient amid rising interest rates, bolstering confidence that they can escape with a “soft – or at least soft-ish – landing.” That would represent “a remarkably small cost,” he said.

The speech described “four signposts” that over the next six to nine months would confirm central banks are on the right course: A continued slowdown in inflation, subdued yet stable economic growth, a modest weakening of the labor market and a gradual pickup in productivity growth.

But while a soft landing is within reach, there’s also still a risk that things go wrong, according to Carstens.

“My main concern is that inflation rates may not return to target levels as quickly and as firmly as most forecasters expect,” he said. “The last mile could still be the hardest.”

Several factors could maintain pressure on prices. They include loose fiscal policy, the catch-up in real wages, waning disinflationary drivers and a premature easing of financial conditions.

“Upward pressure on prices could also re-emerge if geopolitical tensions continue to rise,” Carstens said, citing the Red Sea turmoil as an example.

He also sees a risk that the recent weak economic growth could persist or intensify.

“Central banks could face pressure to ease policy, even before the battle against inflation has been decisively won,” Carstens said, stressing that price stability needs to remain the priority.

“To be abundantly clear, I see no appetite that central banks would accommodate these pressures,” he said. “Central banks will do their job and remain vigilant. In fact, if inflation does not continue on its steady decline to target, central banks may decide to keep interest rates as high as needed or even do more.”

