(Bloomberg) -- UK students from the poorest families are set to receive the lowest level of support in seven years after forecasting errors left increases trailing well behind inflation.

That’s the warning from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which concluded even students on the maximum level of support will have to make do with “substantially less than they would earn working in a minimum wage job.”

“These cuts in support are entirely due to forecast errors: annual increases in maintenance loans are based on inflation forecasts made years in advance, and inflation has recently been much higher than originally forecast,” the IFS said in an analysis published Wednesday. “Remarkably, there is no mechanism in place for these errors ever to be corrected.”

The think tank said the 2.3% cash-terms increase in loans next year will be well behind a price increase of about 8% over the same period. After seeing a 3.1% rise compared with 6% inflation in the previous year, students from the poorest families will lose £1,200 ($1,4500) compared with what they would have got had the inflation forecasts been correct.

The figures are based on Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts, which understated the inflation rate for both years.

Responding to the report, a Department for Education spokesperson said the government has “increased maximum grants and loans for the next academic year to help protect students from the rising cost of living. Students from the lowest-income households have access to the largest ever amount of support for their living costs in cash terms.”

