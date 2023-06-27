We expect the BoC will hike rates again in July to 5%: Economist

Inflation may have slowed in May, but food prices remained elevated for Canadians shopping at grocery stores and dining in restaurants.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that grocery prices rose 9 per cent year-over-year in May – more than double the rate of headline inflation and essentially unchanged from April’s 9.1 per cent increase.

Edible fats and oils had the largest increase at 20.3 per cent, while bakery products rose 15 per cent and cereal products rose 13.6 per cent.

Restaurant food prices rose slightly faster, with a 6.8 per cent increase after April’s 6.4 per cent increase.

Statistics Canada said labour shortages as well as higher input costs and expenses have been disproportionately affected restaurants.