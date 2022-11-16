Inflation Has Silver Lining for Premier Foods as Britons Eat In

There’s an upside to surging inflation in the UK. Just ask Premier Foods Plc, the maker of Bistro gravy and Mr Kipling cakes.

While accelerating price growth is driving up costs for the UK food group, Britain’s cost-of-living crisis is prompting more and more consumers to dine at home, a trend that spurred a 6.2% increase in revenue and 11.9% growth in adjusted pretax profit in the six months through Oct. 1, according to the company’s half-year report on Wednesday.

“The current economic climate is undoubtedly challenging for consumers,” Chief Executive Officer Alex Whitehouse said. “With people starting to eat out less, they often find the best restaurant in town is at home.”

With the holiday season approaching and discretionary spending on the decline, Premier Foods is counting on an “affordable meals” ad campaign to help it reach its fiscal 2023 goals.

UK consumer price growth accelerated to 11.1% in October, the fastest pace in 41 years.

