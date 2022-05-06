(Bloomberg) -- If you’re planning to send flowers for Mother’s Day, expect to pay more.

Marie Noe, owner of A Bella Mia flower shop in Norwood, Massachusetts, has raised her prices by 24% across the board in the past three years to cover costs. Some items Noe has raised even more, citing an arrangement that used to sell for $59.99 before the pandemic which now costs $20 more.

“As time has gone by, everything is getting higher and higher instead of dropping down a little,” Noe said.

Indoor plants and flower prices are up 14% since the early days of the pandemic, according to statistics from the Labor Department. Thinking about sending candy instead? That’s 7.6% more expensive in the last year alone. The increases follow the broader trend in the economy: U.S. consumer prices rose in March by the most since late 1981.

Despite the high prices, demand remains strong. “Flower consumption has risen in the United States quite a bit during the pandemic,” and supply-chain issues have much improved compared to a year ago, said Patrick Dahlson, CEO of Mayesh, a national flower wholesaler.

Still, challenges persist, including difficulties with transportation -- there aren’t enough truck drivers, Dahlson said, which is driving up prices not only of fresh flowers but everything that goes into floral arrangements from vases to oasis foam and ribbons.

Noe, meanwhile, had to shutdown her website and turn off the wire service Thursday night because she was out of flowers. Now, she’s innovating new designs, and she doesn’t expect to cut prices any time soon.

“In this industry, once the prices go up, they’re going to stay up there,” Noe said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.