19m ago
Inflation in Europe May Have Peaked, EU’s Dombrovskis Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Europe may have peaked as the overall economic situation on the continent improves, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
“Oil and gas prices have come down, the price cap imposed on Russian oil is working successfully, labor markets remain strong, inflation may have peaked,” Dombrovskis said during a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday. “There are signs of improvement of economic sentiment.”
Dombrovskis said these considerations will be reflected in the commission’s winter economic forecasts to be presented early next month.
European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday that “the inflation rate declined markedly in December, with headline inflation appearing to have peaked, though this is not yet the case for core inflation.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:37
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
-
6:30
The pros and cons of unlimited vacation policies
-
5:09
How technology used by NASA on Mars could reduce emissions from Canada's oilsands
-
2:15
HBO Max introduces first price increase to stem streaming losses
-
7:09
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
-
This firm fines employees US$1,200 if they disturb colleagues on vacation