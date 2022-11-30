Inflation in the Netherlands Slows Further as Energy Costs Ease

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the Netherlands decelerated for a second month as advances in energy costs eased.

Harmonized consumer prices rose 11.2% from a year earlier in November, compared with 16.8% in October, a preliminary estimate from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

The reading follows slowdowns this month in Germany, Spain and Belgium. Inflation data for the 19-nation euro zone are due Wednesday, with economists also estimating a slight moderation -- the first in 1 1/2 years.

The figures will be key as ECB officials weigh a third straight 75 basis-point hike in borrowing costs or a smaller half-point move before a likely recession.

The Dutch headline figure was pulled lower by energy, which decelerated to 41.6% on an annual basis from 99.7% in Oct. The Dutch headline figure is partly so elevated because of how the statistics agency measures utility costs.

Dutch officials calculate energy-price increases by assuming consumers sign a new contract every month, when in reality some households have yearly or longer contracts that shield them from volatility in their bills. The agency said it’s working on a new way of calculating the energy prices.

The Netherlands publishes final November figures on Dec. 8.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.