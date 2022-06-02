(Bloomberg) -- Tahir Gulcimen says runaway inflation is threatening his livelihood as he struggles to keep his five-month old restaurant open.

“I can’t stockpile meat,” the 59-year-old said from Ankara, the Turkish capital, complaining of daily price hikes also on vegetables and nearly everything else a restaurant needs. “I can’t change the price of doner everyday, it’s unbearable.”

Gulcimen fears his business may not survive to the end of the year if the economy isn’t stabilized soon. But he’s pinning his hopes on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to fix it.

“I am not happy with Erdogan but I will still vote for him,” said Gulcimen, who voted for Turkey’s longest-serving leader and the party he founded in each of the last three elections. “I don’t see any other leader who can steer us out of this mess.”

With elections scheduled for next June, Erdogan has no clear rival. A coalition of six opposition parties has agreed to return Turkey to a parliamentary ruling system from the executive presidency Erdogan introduced in 2018, centralizing more power. But they haven’t agreed on a candidate to challenge him.

That leaves inflation as the most urgent threat to Erdogan’s nearly 20-year grip on power, and it’s a formidable one. A May survey by polling company MetroPoll shows public support for Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, has fallen to 26.5%, near the lowest level since the establishment of the party. Support for Erdogan was at 44.4%.

While much of the world is dealing with pandemic- and supply chain-related surges in prices, Turkey’s inflation problem is mostly self-inflicted, the predictable result of Erdogan’s commandeering of central bank policy and his disdain for higher interest rates.

Normally, when inflation starts to become a problem in an economy, a nation’s central bank will raise borrowing costs, slowing the economy and sapping demand to try and rein price gains back in. Turkey is doing the opposite.

Since the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 14%, Turkey’s inflation rate has nearly doubled, to around 70% in April, the highest since a financial crisis ushered Erdogan to power two decades ago.

Price gains probably accelerated to 74.7% last month, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists ahead of the announcement of official inflation data on Friday.

Long devoted to cheap money to keep running his construction-led economic growth model humming, Erdogan has urged patience, saying elevated inflation is a global problem and the drop in the country’s purchasing power is temporary. Yet, more rate increases by the US and other nations’ central banks may further weaken the lira and unleash a fresh surge in domestic prices.

Turkey’s factory-gate inflation accelerated to an annual 122% in April amid a global rally in commodities, likely pushing companies to pass on higher costs and signaling that the worst is yet to come for consumers.

Erdogan shows no sign of relenting in his grand economic experiment, which is based on the belief that higher interest rates cause inflation, the opposite of what you’d read in any mainstream economic textbook. The opposition parties have pledged to restore policy independence and credibility to the central bank if they come to power. And if they can manage to stay out of jail.

In Istanbul, Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential presidential hopeful for the opposition, is facing a prison term of as many as four years on charges of insulting election board officials.

The case follows the conviction last month of Canan Kaftancioglu, the top Istanbul official for the main opposition party, to nearly five years in prison on charges of insulting Erdogan. Philanthropist Osman Kavala, a critic of Erdogan’s autocratic tendencies, was sentenced to life in prison in April for allegedly trying to overthrow the government.

Selahattin Demirtas, the former head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party HDP, who ran against Erdogan in 2014 and 2018 elections, has been in jail on terrorism charges for nearly six years.

It’s a process that pollster Ozer Sencar calls “zone cleaning,” meaning ridding the field of potential threats before an election.

“Risk factors are being withdrawn from the scene,” Sencar, head of MetroPoll, wrote on Twitter last month. “If you think that you cannot win the election by pleasing the public, you can win the election by choosing your opponent.”

