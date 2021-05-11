(Bloomberg) -- Accelerating price growth is underpinning bets that the European Union’s first interest-rate increase this year will come from its eastern wing.

Inflation quickened more than estimated in Hungary and the Czech Republic in April, and while policy makers in Budapest saw inflation spike to a nine-year high, investors are betting that their counterparts in Prague will lead the way in tightening monetary policy.

The two nations of roughly 10 million people each have been among the world’s hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis in terms of deaths per capita.

But they’ve maintained among the lowest unemployment rates in Europe and are enjoying generous budget spending that has propped up consumer demand. Similar to trends across the world, rising commodity prices are also pushing inflation expectations higher.

The Czech central bank last week increased its projections for price growth and said fading risks of a longer pandemic-induced economic downturn will allow them to raise rates, possibly in the summer. The derivatives market is showing bets on a full rate hike within three months, and at least one more within half a year.

“Stronger inflation pressures than previously expected speak in favor of rising interest rates before the end of this year,” Raiffeisenbank analysts in Prague, led by chief economist Helena Horska, said in a report before the data’s release on Tuesday.

Hungary’s inflation was the fastest in Europe and the highest since 2012. Policy makers there are in wait-and-see mode because they expect the pickup in price growth to be temporary and to peak at around 5% before slowing to within their 2%-4% tolerance range in the summer.

That calculus may change as the government plans to expand a fiscal stimulus program through 2022, an election year, which has sparked concerns at the central bank concerns that it may drive price growth higher.

Money-market traders have been pricing in about 15 basis points of monetary tightening by the Hungarian central bank, via its most-influential one-week deposit rate, in the next three months.

“A higher than expected inflation print coupled with sustained loose fiscal policy can easily place the forint under pressure, which may trigger a central bank response and a hike in the one-week deposit rate,” Peter Virovacz, a Budapest-based economist at ING Group NV, said before April price data were published.

Resurgent inflation is also a worry in Poland, where central bank Governor Adam Glapinski has nevertheless pledged to keep interest rates on hold near zero until the middle of next year to spur the economic recovery and keep government borrowing costs low.

