(Bloomberg) -- Inflation could still turn out to be stubborn even after a dramatic slowdown around the world as services take over as its dominant driver, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Prices in this sector of the economy are less sensitive to energy, meaning lower commodity costs won’t filter through to the same extent they did to goods. Higher labor intensity meanwhile means services inflation is structurally more persistent, BIS economists argued in the institution’s latest quarterly review.

“The larger contribution of services to inflation could sustain underlying inflationary pressures in the short term,” Pongpitch Amatyakul, Deniz Igan and Marco Lombardi said in the report published Monday. “If so, monetary policy would have to stay tighter to achieve a given inflation objective than would be the case if inflation mainly reflected faster growth in goods prices.”

Central banks have entered a critical period in their fight against inflation as they debate how soon they can lower interest rates without risking a resurgence of consumer-price pressures.

Initially driven by supply bottlenecks during the pandemic and then a spike in energy costs caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, services have taken over as the primary source of inflation that officials are seeking to get a grip on.

Another reason why that could be difficult is that Covid “put the relative price levels between goods and services out of whack,” Hyun Song Shin, head of research at the BIS, told reporters. “If services prices were to increase to catch up with the pre-pandemic trend, it could make that stickiness of inflation even more so.”

