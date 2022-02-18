(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank may need to adjust policy rates in the third or fourth quarter of this year as it braces for inflation to potentially exceed its target band in 2023, the governor said.

Bank Indonesia will keep its seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record-low 3.5% until there are early signs of “fundamental inflation pressure,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said at a Saturday side event of the Group of 20 meeting.

“Interest rate policy is always forward-looking, preemptive, based on the forecast of inflation next year and the following year,” he said. “Our inflation this year is still within target. Next year probably there will be pressure above the target, that’s why we have to preempt, but not now. We need to calibrate later on, probably starting third quarter and fourth quarter, but not now.”

Warjiyo has struck a more hawkish tone in recent weeks, and BI has announced increases to the reserve requirement ratio while bracing for its U.S. counterpart to begin tightening monetary policy. Domestic inflation remains muted even as it started to pick up in January toward the central bank’s target of 2% to 4%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.