(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea should stay on a path to policy normalization as inflation remains a more pressing concern than a slowdown in economic growth, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said.

“I’m more worried about inflation so far,” the newly installed governor said Monday in his first meeting with media since taking office last week. “I’ll still need to look at the data to tell what the pace of interest-rate hikes should be.”

Rhee said last week in his parliamentary hearing that he favors higher interest rates unless there’s a threat to the economic outlook. The bank raised its benchmark rate to 1.5% on April 14 in his absence, the fourth hike since last summer.

The BOK has led central banks in the developed world in tightening monetary policy as the pandemic eased its grip on the world economy. Economists and investors are keen to gauge how aggressively the new governor will continue with rate hikes over the coming months.

In May the Federal Reserve is widely expected to go for a jumbo hike as the war in Ukraine fuels inflation and pandemic-era stimulus still permeates through the global economy.

South Korea’s won has weakened less than other currencies as the dollar strengthens amid the rising geopolitical risks and the prospect of rate hikes in the U.S., Rhee added. Using rates to influence the currency “is not desirable,” he said.

Rhee considers himself a “dove” when it comes to boosting long-term economic growth, expressing concerns about Korea’s aging demographics.

“I want to make efforts so the growth rate doesn’t decline,” he said, calling for a restructuring of the economoy to boost creativity and productivity.

