(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers’ outlook for inflation edged up as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices of gasoline and food soaring.

The median one-year inflation expectation rose to 6% in February, matching a record set in November 2021, according to the latest consumer survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In three years, the respondents anticipate a 3.8% rate.

Both short-and medium-term outlooks reversed sharp declines in January, when the one-year expectation fell for the first time since October 2020.

Older Americans were the most pessimistic about future gains in consumer prices.

The data suggest that consumers view the current elevated inflation as more long-lasting than just a few weeks ago.

In the survey, respondents also anticipate solid earnings growth. But the higher wages won’t be enough to offset the surge in prices: An increasing share of respondents expect their financial situation to deteriorate in the coming year.

Higher prices also pushed the one-year outlook for household spending growth to 6.4%, the highest in survey data going back to 2013. The sharp increase from January was broad-based across age, income, and education groups, according to the regional Fed bank.

The perceived probability of losing one’s job in the next 12 months declined by 0.8 percentage point to 10.8%, reaching a new series low. The rate for younger workers is now below 10% -- half of what it was at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All products and services surveyed by the New York Fed rose in February, including the year-ahead price changes for food, rent, gas, medical care, college education and gold.

The Federal Reserve will likely begin a multi-month campaign to conquer inflation this week with Chair Jerome Powell possibly hiking rates even more aggressively after Russia’s war on Ukraine fanned prices further.

A Bloomberg News survey of economists finds that the consumer-price index is expected to rise by 6.1% this year before falling to 2.6% in 2023.

