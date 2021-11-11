(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

There’s a massive economic policy debate right now about whether inflation expectations really matter. But if you think they do -- even the tiniest bit -- then there’s one type of price increase that’s far more emotionally powerful than others

Why inflation could accelerate the Fed’s taper timetable, according to Bloomberg Economics

Mexico, Peru and Uruguay are forecast to raise their benchmark interest rates on Thursday in response to above-target inflation and gradually strengthening consumer demand

The U.K. economy grew less than the Bank of England forecast, while consumer spending showed signs of weakening, leaving the chances of an interest-rate increase in December in the balance

Euro-area inflation will slow sharply in 2023 as energy costs stabilize and the supply-chain disruptions that are currently stoking prices fade, according to the European Commission

The European Central Bank could stop buying bonds as early as next September if inflation looks to have sustainably returned to the official target, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said

One of the most popular strategies for fighting climate change could come at the cost of even greater inequality in the world economy. The policy, known as carbon pricing, would impose a charge on businesses and consumers with the hope of curbing greenhouse gas emissions

