(Bloomberg) -- A broader sweep of US cities crossed the 10% inflation threshold last month, as the pain from soaring prices moved beyond the Sun Belt into large coastal markets.

Seven metropolitan areas saw inflation hit double digits in June, led by Urban Alaska, which saw prices climb at a 12.4% pace -- up from 7.5% in April. Cities crossing the 10% barrier for the first time include Baltimore, Miami, Houston and Seattle, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Phoenix and Atlanta retained their perch near the top of the list.

While prices are rising for most goods and services, it’s housing -- which makes up almost one-third of the consumer-price index -- that’s behind much of the extra inflation across the South and Southwest, as rents and home prices soar. Miami and Atlanta, for example, saw housing costs rise by 11.5% and 11% respectively over the past year, compared with a 7.3% rise across all US cities.

Gas prices have fallen about 38 cents a gallon over the past month, giving motorists some relief, but they’re still up by 47% nationally over the past year, according to the American Automobile Association. Drivers in Phoenix have been especially hard hit, with gas prices there climbing 62% from a year earlier. Gasoline costs weigh more heavily in spread-out cities of the South and West whose residents are more dependent on cars than in some eastern metro areas.

Food prices were a big part of the inflation story in June, and they rose faster in some places than others. A jump of 12.3% in the Baltimore metro area adds to economic pain of a city where 20% of residents live in poverty, according to the US Census Bureau. By comparison, food prices rose 10.4% across the country.

The nationwide US inflation rate rose to 9.1% in June. The government tracks local prices in 23 metro areas, with New York, Los Angeles and Chicago reporting inflation every month and the other cities doing so every second month.

Tampa, Florida, and Riverside, California, led the major metro areas that reported prices in May, with inflation rates of 11.3% and 9.4% respectively.

