(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s inflation accelerated in April after the government reimposed higher taxes on food in a move that’s likely to prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates any time soon.

Consumer prices rose 2.4% in April from a year earlier, rebounding from 2% in March, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday. Most economists expected inflation at 2.5%, although forecasts varied from 2.3% to 3.1% due to uncertainty over how much of the new levy would be passed onto consumers by retailers.

The government’s decision to reintroduce a 5% tax on food from April and plans to gradually end caps on power prices are part of an attempt to halt measures that aimed to control a surge in inflation in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

Concerns that tax changes might lead to a resurgence of price growth have prompted Governor Adam Glapinski to repeatedly quash expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates before the end of the year. The benchmark has stayed unchanged at 5.75% since October.

Still, the biggest decline in industrial production in a year in March has also fanned worries that the recovery is stalling. Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski told the TVN24 news channel on Tuesday that lower rates would help the country’s budget and the economy.

Price growth is likely to accelerate to around 3% in June, while “core inflation is still very high and is, therefore, the main obstacle in rate cut decisions,” policymaker Ludwik Kotecki told Biznes24 television after the CPI release.

Core inflation, which strips out energy and some food costs, stood at 4.6% in March.

That gauge is likely to remain around 4% in the coming months, according to ING Bank Slaski SA. “The risk of higher inflation is not gone and the central bank will most likely keep its hawkish rhetoric,” the bank’s economists said in a note.

(Adds comments from policymaker, economists from sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.