Feb 1, 2021
Inflation Pockets of Asia, Climate Fail, U.S. Recovery: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Pockets of inflation are flickering across parts of Asia and fading in others, impacting central banks’ scope to further support economies
- The world’s biggest economies are falling behind on commitments to cut greenhouse gases fast enough to limit global warming
- The Congressional Budget Office predicted the U.S. economy will recover faster than previously expected as the Treasury slashed its estimated borrowing needs for the three months through March
- Myanmar’s military detained Aung San Suu Kyi, declared a state of emergency for a year and voided her party’s landslide victory. Suu Kyi urged the country to resist the move. Here’s where things stand
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks set to extend a state of emergency that will inflict more pain on the economy
- Thailand’s household debt, already among the highest in emerging Asia, is expected to rise further as a Covid outbreak curbs incomes
- A mammoth spending plan of almost $500 billion announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is expected to jump-start growth in an economy battered by the pandemic
- President Joe Biden’s administration is setting up its trade policy to prioritize enforcement of existing commitments by U.S. partners
- Here’s a wrap of Bloomberg Economics’ analysis of global data
- Truckers are trying to avoid the U.K. as Brexit red tape keeps them waiting to get to the continent
- Early in the pandemic, some speculated that couples isolated together during lockdowns might produce a year-end baby boom. The opposite occurred
- A few years ago the English economist and author Noreena Hertz started interviewing right-wing voters in the United Kingdom, France, and the U.S. “What kept coming across, time and time again, was how lonely they felt,” she says
