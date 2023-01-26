(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Zambia will likely look past a slowdown in annual inflation and increase the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a year on Feb. 15 as a slide in the kwacha puts upward pressure on prices.

The annual inflation rate fell to 9.4% this month — the lowest level since August 2019, compared with 9.9% in December, interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa told reporters Thursday in Lusaka, the capital. The rate has now hovered above the top end of the central bank’s 6% to 8% target for almost four years.

Delays in talks to restructure $12.8 billion of external loans in Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter has fueled an 11% depreciation in its currency, the kwacha against the dollar since the central bank’s monetary policy committee held the key rate at 9% for a fourth successive meeting on Nov. 23.

Governor Denny Kalyalya said then that if talks are finalized by the first quarter, it could mitigate upside risks to the inflation outlook. President Hakainde Hichilema warned this week that “if they’re not concluded soon, it’s going to distort all the good efforts that we’ve been making to reconstruct the economy.”

Zambia imports everything from fuel to food products such as meat and cereals, so sustained currency weakness has a major bearing on price growth.

The deceleration in inflation was mainly due to base effects after high inflation of 15.1% last January, Musepa said. Food inflation softened to 11.6% this month from 11.9% in December and non-food price growth eased to 6.4% from 7.3%. Prices rose 2.1% in the month, compared with 1.1% in December. That’s the highest monthly figure since January 2022, largely driven by meat and fish costs.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.