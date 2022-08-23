(Bloomberg) -- Swedish home prices continued to fall last month as the surging cost of living threatens to upend what has been one of Europe’s hottest housing markets.

In July, the HOX Sweden housing-price index decreased 2.9% from the previous month, according to Valueguard, which compiles the data.

The downturn has raised fears that what currently looks like a correction may accelerate into a crash with more wide-ranging implications. Prices had dropped the most since the financial crisis in June.

The data released Tuesday also contained encouraging signs, including of a stabilization in Stockholm, the country’s most populous city. Apartment prices in the capital bottomed in the latter part of June and rose 1.4% in the first two weeks of August compared to the entire month of July.

With Sweden’s election only weeks away, any discussion about home prices remains absent from the political agenda, however. Voters and politicians alike are more concerned about energy prices reaching record levels and a surge in gang-related gun violence.

It is still premature to jump to any conclusions about a rebound in Stockholm’s property market, according to Nordea Bank analyst Gustav Helgesson.

“We would not be surprised if prices level out temporarily in Stockholm since the decline has been especially dramatic in the region, but the further rise in interest rates should continue to cool down demand throughout the year,” Helgesson said in a note.

The analyst added that the property downturn “has been quicker and larger than we anticipated and households are being hit from all angles.”

While it remains difficult to discern how far the price slide might go, the risk of a crash is ameliorated by Sweden’s employment rate, which is the second highest in the European Union, and a general dearth of housing. A survey published earlier this year by the Swedish National Board of Housing found that 204 of 290 municipalities in the country are experiencing shortages.

Optimists also point to a relatively low degree of speculation in the Swedish housing market as a factor that could provide resilience. Helgesson and his colleagues at Nordea expect prices to drop a modest 10% by late 2023, though they admit that risks are “clearly tilted to the downside.”

For now, the main concern with regards to the housing market is that households’ spending power will be severely eroded as the cost of mortgage interest rate payments rise, at the same time as households are also seeing prices on consumer goods surge at the fastest pace in three decades. The Swedish central bank is responding to inflation by making it more expensive to borrow, and at a meeting early next month, the Riksbank is expected to double its policy rate to 1.5%.

Meanwhile, realtors are looking forward to more housing transactions in the coming months, which could give a clearer picture of where the market is headed.

“The development of the market as activity picks up again after summer will be important,” real-estate agency Erik Olsson said in a comment on Valueguard’s report. “The negative psychology that characterizes the market right now hasn’t arisen from bad conditions, but out of fear that things will get worse.”

