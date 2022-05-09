(Bloomberg) -- Croatia is on track to adopt the euro as early as next year, as it will probably satisfy an inflation requirement that has emerged as the biggest challenge to joining the euro area, central bank Governor Boris Vujcic said.

The government is planning to swap kunas for euros on Jan. 1 to make payments easier and cheaper and give its financial system a safety net for future crises. The Council of the European Union is expected to rule whether Croatia is ready by July.

The biggest hurdle is a spike in consumer price growth, which hit 7.3% from a year earlier in March, a 14-year high. By comparison, Germany’s EU-harmonized inflation was 7.8% in April.

Besides meeting targets on public debt, government finances and the exchange rate, prospective entrants must keep inflation to less than 1.5 percentage points above the average of the three euro-zone countries with the lowest results, excluding outliers. Vujcic said that was achievable.

“What we see and have seen for years is that the Croatian inflation rate has been fully in line with the euro zone’s average inflation rate. That tells me we are very much aligned with the price development of the euro zone,” he said in an interview in Rovinj, Croatia. “We are on a good track.”

The Adriatic country of 3.9 million has been jockeying to enter the euro zone since soon after it joined the EU in 2013, arguing that it will benefit its tourism-reliant economy.

The country is already largely euroized, with the kuna kept in a tightly managed float against the single currency, and most private and corporate bank deposits held in it.

The economy has fared similarly to those of other EU states. A steep recession during the pandemic was followed by a double-digit recovery that is now complicated by snarled supply chains, sky-rocketing costs of food and fuels, and uncertainties brought by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

That forced the central bank to trim its 2022 growth forecast to 3.2% and raise its inflation estimate to as much as 8%, Vujcic said. As food and fuel inflation bleed into the wider economy, tighter monetary policy is needed, he added.

“But that cannot change the dynamics of inflation overnight,” Vujcic said. “So it needs to be the process of tightening, hopefully accompanied by the stabilization of the geopolitical situation and the recovery of supply chains.”

With Croatia’s benchmark interest rate currently 0.5 percentage point above the euro area’s, the country could face a challenge unless the ECB tightens monetary policy by the end of the year, Vujcic said.

“Providing we enter the euro zone on Jan. 1, if nothing changes, our monetary policy will loosen because we have higher interest rates than the euro zone,” he said. “But for us it’s not very suitable to loosen monetary policy further, at a time when the inflation rate is peaking.”

