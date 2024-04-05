(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is still the most urgent concern among Philippine citizens, a widely followed survey shows, the latest sign of how stubborn price pressures may complicate policymakers’ efforts to spur economic growth.

Seventy percent of the 1,200 respondents in a survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc. early last month said they are most concerned with “the need to control the spiraling prices of basic commodities,” the pollster said in a statement released Friday.

Pulse Asia added that public opinion on the matter hardly changed between last December and March.

A little over a third of the adult population listed pay increases as a key issue, followed by corruption and job creation, the survey shows.

Inflation accelerated for the second month in March in the Asian country on higher rice prices, and will likely breach the central bank’s 2%-4% target range through the third quarter, potentially delaying any monetary easing this year.

