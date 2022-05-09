(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government has been forced to overhaul a proposal to shield some of its most vulnerable citizens from the rising cost of gas and oil after it failed to get backing due to inflation concerns.

The Social Democrat government wants to give a one-time payment to almost 300,000 Danes, or about 5% of population, who already receive welfare benefits, to help them pay for higher energy bills.

The minority cabinet initially planned to increase public deficit to finance the initiative, that would cost about 3 billion kroner ($425 million), sparking criticism from the central bank and an independent economic adviser for risking to worsen inflation, which hit a 37-year high in March.

Both the opposition and the Social Liberals, a member of the bloc supporting the government, refused to back the proposal citing inflation risks as the main reason. The finance ministry still intends to find a majority and has proposed new financing by cutting 3 billion kroner from public spending in 2022 and 2023, it said in an emailed statement.

