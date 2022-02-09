(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast

Euro-area inflation will ease below the European Central Bank’s 2% target next year, according to new draft projections from the European Union that will feed the growing debate about how quickly to raise interest rates.

Consumer prices will advance by an average 1.7% in 2023 after surging 3.5% in 2022, according to a European Commission draft seen by Bloomberg. The predictions aren’t finalized and may still change before they are published by the EU executive on Thursday. They compare with a November forecast for increases of 2.2% and 1.4%.

The forecasts see the inflation rate peaking at 4.8% this quarter, staying above 3% until the third quarter and declining to 2.1% in the final three months of 2022. It’s predicted to be below the ECB’s 2% target for all of 2023.

Inflation in the euro zone broke records in December and January, defying expectations for a slowdown. A surge in energy costs has proved especially persistent, while also helping push up prices in other sectors.

The situation has prompted a hawkish pivot from the ECB, which is no longer ruling out rate hikes this year. Governing Council members Joachim Nagel and Klaas Knot have both said in recent days that such a move is possible.

The commission’s forecast offers a signal of how the ECB’s own projections may change when they’re updated in March. Policy makers have repeatedly pointed to them as a key factor in their next decisions.

In December, the ECB predicted inflation would average 3.2% this year before slowing to 1.8% in both 2023 and 2024. President Christine Lagarde has since said price growth is “likely to remain elevated for longer than previously expected.”

On economic growth, the commission now sees euro-area gross domestic product expanding 4% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. That’s a downgrade of 0.3 percentage points for this year’s reading and an upgrade by the same amount for the following year.

