(Bloomberg) -- The surge in commodities prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “double-edged sword” for Latin American economies, boosting exports, but also hurting consumers and calling forth tighter monetary policy, according to Oxford Economics.

“Rising commodity prices is usually good news for Latin America,” Joan Domene, Oxford Economics Senior Economist, wrote in a report published Friday. “However, soaring prices also threaten the region’s fragile economic recovery as inflation eats away at purchasing power and prompts central banks to tighten policy.”

Policy makers across Latin America are rushing to withdraw emergency stimulus after inflation accelerated beyond its target range in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

The region is partially insulated from any fallout from the Ukraine crisis due to low trade and financial links with the countries involved, Domene said. Latin America is a major export of products such as crude and soy, and higher prices for raw materials exports will also soften the blow, according to Domene.

