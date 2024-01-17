(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

This week’s gala event for UK markets arrived this morning and caught investors off guard. Inflation picked up unexpectedly for the first time in 10 months, with consumer prices rising 4% in December.

The pound is trading higher as we speak and traders swiftly pared back their rate-cut bets (though they’re still expecting four full quarter-point reductions this year). Today's numbers are a sobering reminder of how hard the last mile of the inflation fight can be. Markets Today referee Sam Unsted gives inflation a red card in his take below.

What We’re Watching

Calm after the storm? BP named Murray Auchincloss, who has been with the oil major since 1998, as its permanent CEO — four months after Bernard Looney resigned. Here’s his (imagined) to-do list: 1. transition to clean energy and 2. close the valuation gap to US peers.

Not quite bingo. William Hill-owner 888 trimmed its profit guidance for the year as compliance changes drag on revenues. Shares dropped 8.7%.

Remember all the fun we had at airports in the summer of 2022? Well, Wizz Air certainly does. It’ll have to give another £1.2 million to compensate customers for cancelled and delayed flights to end an enforcement action by the UK's aviation watchdog.

Global Catch-Up

Apple passes Samsung as the world’s top phone maker in 2023.

Blackstone’s BREIT real estate trust has posted its worst yearly performance in its history.

Trump will move markets more than the Fed, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s John Authers.

Markets Today: Inflation

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

Inflation hasn’t played ball. Wage growth was cooler than anticipated but inflation was not only higher than expected in December, but actually rose overall.

The wage growth numbers didn’t have much impact on markets because inflation was always going to be the gala event of the week. But today’s data has pared bets on how much the Bank of England will cut rates this year.

We had suspected as much. Yes, wage growth is slowing. Yes, the jobs market is loosening. BUT... Inflation is proving sticky. There is still a Budget to come this election year and the rise in the national living wage, both of which carry inflationary risks.

Concerns about that and a desire to see more data making clear that inflation is headed back to target is likely to mean that the BOE performs a dainty pivot toward rate cuts eventually, but not imminently.

— Sam Unsted

What’s Next

Tomorrow we’ll get updates from gambling giant Flutter, investment platform AJ Bell, DIY and electronics retailers Currys and Dunelm, as well as Harbour Energy.

Some of you may remember that just before Christmas, Harbour announced a $11.2 billion deal to buy Wintershall DEA assets in countries from Argentina to Egypt. The move was praised by analysts as it diversifies Harbour’s operations beyond the UK North Sea. Harbour’s shares, however, still seem to have some way to go — they’re currently trading below an agreed issue price to Wintershall Dea investors of 360 pence apiece.

Pub Quiz

What is ‘Disease X?’ (Nope, it’s not spending too much time on the social network formerly known as Twitter.)

