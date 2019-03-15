(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started and send you into the weekend:

For four decades the specter of high inflation haunted the Federal Reserve. Now it has an equally ominous flip side

At the Bank of Canada, Governor Stephen Poloz may not have Donald Trump breathing down his neck, but he still can’t get away from the U.S. president

Thanks to Mario Draghi, the next European Central Bank chief might avoid the kind of monetary policy U-turn he once had to tackle

On the final day of the annual National People’s Congress session in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang outlined how he’s planning to deliver a record tax cut in support of the nation’s slowing economy

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says he’s still seeking to deliver 2 percent inflation after the government voiced support for a more flexible approach to the goal, which hasn’t been hit in a decade

It’s a different picture in Argentina, where central bankers are committing to tighter monetary policy amid inflation spikes

A pre-election government spending spree in Australia could give their central bankers some room to avoid adjusting interest rates

For more, here’s our Bloomberg Economics rundown of this week in the global economy

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.