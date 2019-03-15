Mar 15, 2019
Inflation Specter, Canada's Trump Woes, Draghi's Legacy: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started and send you into the weekend:
- For four decades the specter of high inflation haunted the Federal Reserve. Now it has an equally ominous flip side
- At the Bank of Canada, Governor Stephen Poloz may not have Donald Trump breathing down his neck, but he still can’t get away from the U.S. president
- Thanks to Mario Draghi, the next European Central Bank chief might avoid the kind of monetary policy U-turn he once had to tackle
- On the final day of the annual National People’s Congress session in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang outlined how he’s planning to deliver a record tax cut in support of the nation’s slowing economy
- Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says he’s still seeking to deliver 2 percent inflation after the government voiced support for a more flexible approach to the goal, which hasn’t been hit in a decade
- It’s a different picture in Argentina, where central bankers are committing to tighter monetary policy amid inflation spikes
- A pre-election government spending spree in Australia could give their central bankers some room to avoid adjusting interest rates
- For more, here’s our Bloomberg Economics rundown of this week in the global economy
