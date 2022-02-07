(Bloomberg) -- Pentagon officials have yet to nail down a final number for the department’s fiscal 2023 budget target as they await guidance from the Office of Management and Budget.

One key reason for the holdup: accelerating U.S. inflation.

In a sign of the impact surging prices are having on the federal budget process, the Defense Department sent its proposed fiscal year 2023 request with revised inflation assumptions to OMB in mid-January. The back-and-forth talks normally wrap in December, but with a budget of over $700 billion, defense officials are wary of letting the fastest inflation in a generation erode Pentagon purchasing power the way it did in the 1970s.

“The difference between a 2.6% inflation rate as DoD originally forecast” for fiscal 2023 and current levels “is $28 billion a year,” Mark Cancian, a former OMB official and Marine who is now a budget analyst for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said via email. “That loss of purchasing power rapidly creates a gap between what the strategy requires and the purchasing power that’s available.”

The Pentagon budget accounts for about half of U.S. discretionary spending. While OMB acting Director Shalanda Young signaled at a Feb. 1 hearing that the federal budget would be released around March 1, officials following defense budget deliberations say they don’t expect that overall number to come out before mid-March at the earliest.

Inflation Is Here. The Big Debate Is, Will It Stay?: QuickTake

The OMB “passback” outlining the Pentagon’s fiscal year 2023 number may come as soon as this week, according to officials familiar with the issue who asked not to be identified discussing the deliberations.

Inflation isn’t the only culprit behind the delayed Pentagon budget estimate. Other factors include:

Continuing debate among lawmakers about this fiscal year’s government spending following the failure of Democrats to pass President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” package

Covid-related impacts on budget planning

Continuing work to draft a new National Security Strategy that integrates diplomatic, economic, civil and military aspects of national power -- all of which helps guide overall national security spending.

Spokespeople at the OMB and Pentagon declined to comment on the budget status.

House Nears Vote on Stopgap Bill to Avert Shutdown After Feb. 18

With a budget that covers everything from service member salaries to F-35 jets, the Pentagon inflation estimate is typically calculated using different indices than the civilian sector. The fiscal 2023 estimate -- a figure that covers Oct. 1, 2022 through end-September 2023 -- is closer to 4% than the 2.6% “placeholder” assumption OMB originally gave the Pentagon for its planning purposes, according to officials.

This current year’s budget was based on 2.2% inflation, according to OMB figures.

Economic adjustments, including inflation, affect “budget execution and buying power in numerous areas including the costs of operating bases and equipment, maintaining the force, research and development programs, and procurement of ammunition, missiles, aircraft, ships, vehicles, and other weapons,” said Elaine McCusker, a former acting Pentagon comptroller in the Trump administration.

U.S. consumer prices have risen faster, for longer, than the Biden administration anticipated when it took office in January 2021. Covid-19 continues to disrupt global supply chains, slowing the delivery of goods and materials.

The consumer price index probably jumped 7.3% in January from a year ago, the largest annual advance since early 1982, according to the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists ahead of Labor Department data due Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.