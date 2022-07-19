(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank increased its key interest rate for a second successive meeting for the first time in more than a decade to curb accelerating inflation.

The monetary policy committee voted to hike the rate by 100 basis points to 14%, Governor Godwin Emefiele said in a televised briefing in the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday. Four of eight economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast an increase -- with only two predicting that margin. The last time the MPC hiked at two consecutive meetings was in 2011.

The MPC “expressed concern about the continued aggressive movement in inflation,” even after it hiked rates by 150 basis points at the previous meeting, Emefiele said. The committee expressed its resolve to “restore price stability, while providing the necessary support to strengthen our fragile economy,” he said.

