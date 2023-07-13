(Bloomberg) -- Food inflation is hurting demand for chocolate, with European cocoa-processing giant Barry Callebaut AG reporting lower sales as higher prices force consumers to cut back on indulgent treats.

The company’s sales volumes fell 2.7% in the first nine months of the year, with its gourmet and specialists business seeing the biggest drop, it said on Thursday. Its shares retreated as much as 2%, while cocoa futures slumped to the lowest in more than two weeks in London.

The results show the chocolate market is starting to languish after rebounding from the pandemic. Spending on discretionary items like chocolate has fallen as consumers face a cost-of-living crisis and rising borrowing costs.

“We witnessed soft volume in a continued inflationary environment which affected customer demand,” Callebaut Chief Executive Officer Peter Feld said in a statement. “Our volume was in line with the declining underlying chocolate confectionery market.”

Barry Callebaut had already said sales suffered in the first six months of its fiscal year, amid inflation pressures and as the closure of its Wieze plant affected production of some of its products. Still, it expects flat volume growth for the full year.

That means the company needs its volumes to recover by 8% in the fourth quarter — a challenge as higher chocolate prices hurt demand — according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Diana Gomes.

Cocoa has surged about 17% in London this year, reaching a 13-year high earlier this month amid concerns about crops in West Africa. The gain has driven up the price of chocolate bars and squeezed manufacturers’ margins. Data on Thursday also showed cocoa processing in Europe, the top consuming region, fell 5.7% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Grindings — the process by which beans are turned into candy ingredients — fell to 343,283 tons, the lowest for any quarter since the pandemic hit in 2020, according to the European Cocoa Association. Processing data for both North America and Asia will be published next week.

Still, there are signs that demand is holding up, with Americans willing to spend on chocolate even as higher costs mean they’re getting less for the money, according to data from researcher Euromonitor International Ltd.

