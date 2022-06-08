(Bloomberg) -- The UK saw the weakest rise in residential housebuilding in two years last month, as falling consumer confidence and soaring inflation darkened the economic outlook.

The slowdown pushed growth in the industry as a whole to the lowest in four months, S&P Global said in a report Wednesday, adding that new orders volumes saw the smallest rise this year.

Looking ahead, firms were the least upbeat since August 2020, with around 19% seeing a drop in business over the next year, up from 5% in January.

The report is the latest to show rising costs are taking a toll on all parts of the UK economy, putting it at risk of a severe slowdown, or worse, later this year. Inflation currently stands at a four-decade high of 9%, and economists expect that to hit double digits in October.

“Residential construction activity was close to stagnation in May, which represented its worst performance for two years amid signs of softer demand and a headwind from low consumer confidence,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Heightened economic uncertainty has started to impact client spending.”

S&P Global’s headline measure for the industry slowed to 56.4 in May, well above the 50 level that separates expansion for contraction, but still a marked decrease from April’s 58.2.

