(Bloomberg) -- High inflation and a potential recession haven’t dissuaded consumer-goods suppliers, from Molson Coors Beverage Co. to Procter & Gamble Co., that they can lure shoppers into buying premium-priced items.

The stick-to-their-guns strategy may come as a surprise given that premium food and beverage items in the US have lost market share on a dollar basis this year, ceding most of the ground gained in 2021, according to data provider IRI. Non-grocery premium goods, including in the home and personal care categories, have experienced a similar downturn. Store brands have picked up most of the action.

IRI defines premium products as brand-name goods with prices starting at 25% above the category average.

Upselling worked through the early part of the pandemic as stuck-at-home Americans used the cash they couldn’t spend on services such as restaurants and gyms to buy goods. Now, companies are betting that money-strapped consumers will be willing to spend on treats, and that higher-income shoppers will continue to purchase products they think are higher quality.

“When things are more austere, consumers are still going to buy what we term as ‘simple luxuries,’” said Kathy Gramling, who leads teams advising consumer clients at consulting firm EY. “If I’m not able to purchase a large-ticket item like an automobile or something like a home, I’m still going to treat myself.”

Edgewell Personal Care Co., which makes Wet Ones wipes and Edge shaving creams, currently makes products that are mostly in the mid-tier price range. But the company has been working to launch new items with added benefits that can command higher prices, Chief Executive Officer Rod Little said, even as he expects consumer resilience to wane.

Edgewell, headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, introduced Gen Z-focused vegan skin-care line Fieldtrip earlier this year, and its higher-end Cremo brand now offers razors. Such products should help the company generate more revenue if they attract new shoppers, or if current customers trade up. Little is betting that consumers with more income will make the latter choice.

“That consumer group is going be there regardless of how bad the economy gets,” Little said in an interview. “Maybe it gets a little smaller, but it’s going to be there. And that’s a group that, I would suggest, is going to be pretty resilient.”

The approach was echoed by the likes of Molson Coors, which is still betting on premium products even as consumer uptake has eased. Colgate-Palmolive’s high-end Hill’s Pet Nutrition brand continues to drive growth at the oral-care company.

Looking Ahead

Many low-income consumers who switched to premium goods have turned back to cheaper options, said Krishnakumar Davey, who tracks emerging trends in the consumer-packaged goods industry at IRI. But they might continue buying some “affordable luxuries” such as high-end snacks because they’re still cheaper than eating out, he said.

Almost 60% of US consumers will be more focused on wringing better value out of their money in the future, according to an October survey by EY, while more than 90% will be concerned with the US economy and rising living costs. That’s making shoppers choosier when deciding which products to shell out for, Gramling said.

Americans continue to pay up for premium versions of some food and beverage items, with sports drinks, dry-fruit snacks and pasta sauce all gaining share, according to IRI. People have traded down on paper towels, ice cream and laundry detergent, in part because store brands in those categories have improved their quality in recent years, according to Gramling.

Consumer-goods giants aren’t standing still. Procter & Gamble Co. is hammering home the message that buying its brand-name products is worth it because they perform better, which should save money. An ongoing ad campaign for Charmin toilet paper boasts that it absorbs more than rival offerings, “so you can use less.”

To be sure, large companies are touting that they also offer more affordable products for consumers who need to switch.

