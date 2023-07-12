(Bloomberg) -- To the extent that US labor-market conditions affect inflation, it’s usually through rents rather than the prices of other services categories, according to Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco economists looking at state-level data.

“We find that, while demand-driven declines in unemployment do push up services inflation, the effect is primarily through rent inflation. In contrast, supercore inflation typically shows little sensitivity to local labor market conditions,” Sylvain Leduc, Daniel Wilson and Cindy Zhao of the San Francisco Fed wrote in a study published Wednesday.

“Still, we also document that this sensitivity increased in 2021, the latest year of state data available. If this sensitivity remains relatively high, then easing labor markets could help inflation fall significantly,” they said. “On the other hand, with the return of pre-pandemic patterns of consumer saving and spending, there’s an important risk that the low sensitivity of supercore inflation to labor market conditions could return.”

Prices for services excluding housing, a category that’s come to be known colloquially as “supercore” because it strips out rents in addition to food and energy, have been in focus in recent months after they were singled out by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Bureau of Labor Statistics figures for June, published earlier Wednesday, showed that services prices excluding rents rose 4% over the last 12 months, marking the slowest pace of increase since 2021.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.