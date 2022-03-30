Inflation Trade Is Key to Everything in Markets Right Now

(Bloomberg) -- The most important trades in markets are now all about inflation.

Stocks slid on Wednesday and oil rose as investor skepticism over Russia’s promise to de-escalate the war brought back the spectre of higher raw material prices and commodity disruption.

The moves reverse some of the rally from yesterday, when markets broadly jumped higher and the S&P 500 closed at the highest since mid-January. An end to the war is expected to see commodity prices decline, removing some of the pressures on central banks and energy-importing nations.

It all underscores how investing is being filtered through an inflation-driven prism rather than by a peace dividend, according to strategists.

“Any hint of an end to the conflict would ease commodity prices and bring inflation down,” said George Boubouras, head of research at hedge fund K2 Asset Management in Melbourne. “That’s why people are watching the yield curve, and this could all point to rate cuts coming sooner rather than later as people recognize that there are inflation risks, but they may be now further down the line.”

Traders have been unwinding some of their biggest bets on elevated commodity prices -- though many are cautious over Russia’s offer to scale back military operations -- and returning to assets that have been sold off, from European stocks to emerging markets and even the yen.

Japan’s currency, which slumped to its lowest since 2015 this month, is a case in point of how inflation-driven trades are trumping traditional risk-on plays. The currency strengthened as much as 1.3% against the dollar on Wednesday as traders focused on how lower energy prices will help the nation’s trade balance, rather than being attracted by its haven quality.

“The falling crude oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine talks might ease concern over Japan’s trade deficit due to the larger energy imports bills,” said Ken Cheung, a currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Hong Kong. The yen was also due for a rebound after recent weakness, he said.

Treasuries are extending a rally, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping as much as six basis points after declining by the same amount on Tuesday. Bonds from Australia to Japan also gained. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 0.9%.

‘Key Reason’

“This may be counter-intuitive as many people would assume that risk gets bid and safety gets sold, driving yields higher, however, our breakdown of drivers for the Treasury curve indicates that a fall in inflation expectations was the key reason why nominal yields fell in the longer tenors,” DBS Bank Ltd. analysts including Eugene Leow and Philip Wee wrote in a research note.

The U.S. two-to-10-year yield curve had briefly inverted on Tuesday, often taken as a sign of an impending economic recession. That speculation still looks premature, according to Pacific Investment Management Co.

Investors are having to navigate a lot of uncertainties, which makes for an “uneasy” rally, said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “The backdrop is unfavorable, unlike in 2020 when the share markets were looking forward to stronger economic growth, the Covid crisis easing and very low inflation,” he said.

While oil has clawed back Tuesday’s losses, equity investors have sold stocks linked to commodities. The South Korean won and Taiwan dollar, which are driven by their interest-rate sensitive tech-heavy bourses, both strengthened.

“Equity-sensitive currencies like the Korean won and Taiwanese dollar should benefit as inflows return,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. “The fall in oil prices should also provide some respite for the currencies of major oil importers in the region like the Indian rupee.”

(Updates with market moves in second and third graf)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.