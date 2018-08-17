(Bloomberg) --

Canada's inflation hit the 3 percent mark for the first time since 2011 in July, an unexpected surge that adds pressure on the Bank of Canada to accelerate interest-rate increases.

The consumer price index recorded an annual pace of 3 percent in July, quickening from 2.5 percent a month earlier, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. Economists expected the inflation rate to remain unchanged.

The faster-than-expected gains will test Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's resolve to raise interest rates gradually over the next year to avoid a disruption to the economy. Price gains have now reached the upper end of the central bank's 1 percent to 3 percent inflation range.

One comfort will be the increases last month reflected largely transitory gains, with underlying inflation little changed at about the central bank's 2 percent target, the statistics agency said. In July, it was a surge in air transport and travel tour prices driving much of the acceleration.

Core measures of inflation -- seen by officials as a better gauge of underlying inflation trends -- ticked up slightly to an average of 2 percent, from 1.97 percent in June.

Gasoline prices -- up 0.8 percent in July and 25.4 percent from a year earlier -- have also been a main contributor to the recent acceleration in prices. Excluding gasoline, inflation would be 2.2 percent in July.

There was little discernable effect of higher tariffs on consumer prices in July. Statistics Canada released a report on the estimated impacts of Canada's tariffs on U.S. metal and consumer products and found there would only be a small overall increase -- with no more than a decimal point increase to inflation over a limited period of time.

Other CPI Highlights

Monthly inflation was up 0.5 percent in July, versus analyst expectations for a 0.1 percent gain. On a seasonally adjusted basis, inflation was also up 0.5 percent, the biggest increase since January.

The “common” and “median” core rates were unchanged at 1.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively. The “trim” rate rose to 2.1 percent from 2 percent.

Inflation for services in July was 3.2 percent, the fastest pace since 2008. Goods inflation was 2.8 percent.

Air transportation prices were up 16.4 percent during the month of July, with travel tour prices up 13.9 percent. Telephone services and electricity prices also acted as transitory impacts on July inflation.

CACPIYOY CN CARSCHNG CN %CAD

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.