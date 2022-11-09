(Bloomberg) -- Most voters said they are feeling the pain of inflation but fewer than a third saw it as the defining issue of whether to support President Joe Biden and Democrats, while the issue of abortion rights appears to have staved off larger Republican gains, network midterm election exit polls showed.

Republicans appear likely to win the five seats they needed to regain control of the House, significant enough to stymie the remainder of Biden’s legislative agenda, but their expected margin is well short of the “red wave” that they had been banking on to catapult them to the White House in 2024. In the Senate, where the GOP needed only one seat in the Senate, Democrats have held onto their incumbent seats and flipped a previously GOP one in Pennsylvania.

But it’s already clear that Republicans failed to convince voters that blame for 40-year high inflation is solely Biden’s fault even as his popularity is in the low 40% range.

Voters in both parties seemed clear-eyed about the impact of inflation. It was the top issue in exit polls, with 79% saying it had caused a hardship for their family. One in five said it was a severe hardship. Yet only 31% of voters said it was the most important issue when casting a ballot.

Many of those voters didn’t seem to hold Biden or the Democrats responsible: 42% said they still trusted Democrats to better contain rising prices.

Inflation was more important to Republicans. Some 72% said it was the most important issue to their vote, compared to 27% of Democrats.

That partisan gap was reversed on the issue of abortion, which 27% of voters said was the main factor deciding their vote. It was the top issue for 76% of Democrats compared to 23% of Republicans.

In the past, it’s been Republican voters who were more motivated on that issue, aggrieved by the US Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade guaranteeing the right to abortion. But the court overturned that 50-year-old decision in June, mobilizing Democratic voters -- especially women.

Inflation was the top issue almost everywhere. But in Pennsylvania, where the governor’s office and a Senate seat were up for grabs, voters defied the national trend: 36% put abortion atop their list of concerns, followed by 29% for inflation.

With 78% of those abortion voters choosing Democrats, the issue might have been decisive.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, had promised to ban abortion in the state. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman delivered Democrats their biggest victory of Tuesday night as he defeated Mehmet Oz for a seat currently held by a Republican. Fetterman made abortion a defining issue of his campaign in the final weeks, seizing on a comment from opponent Oz that the issue of abortion should be left up to “a woman, her doctor and local political leaders.”

The abortion issue could explain a significant gender gap in the Senate race. Men preferred Oz by 13 percentage points, according to network exit polls, compared to a 15-point preference for Fetterman among women.

Nationally, the electorate was more Republican than it was four years ago, but not overwhelmingly so. Republicans outnumbered Democrats at the polls by 3 percentage points, compared to a four-point advantage for Democrats in 2018.

The 2018 midterm was also much more of a referendum on the president. Four years ago, two-thirds of voters said their congressional vote was meant to send a message for or against then-President Donald Trump. Only half of voters this year said Biden played the same role in their vote.

Some voters disapproved of Biden’s job performance but still voted Democratic. Among the 10% of voters who said they somewhat disapprove of Biden, 49% voted for a Democrat in their local congressional race.

Just 25% of the electorate was either enthusiastic or satisfied with the direction of the country, according to the exit poll, while 73% were dissatisfied or angry.

Almost as many, about 68%, said democracy in the US is threatened or very threatened following Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election and the resulting assault on the US Capitol in 2021.

The exit poll of 14,657 voters was conducted by Edison Research for a consortium of news networks including ABC News, CBS News, Cable News Network and NBC News. The poll combines random in-person surveys at polling places on Election day with telephone surveys to reach early and mail-in voters, and has a margin of error of less than 2 percentage points.

