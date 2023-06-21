(Bloomberg) -- UK inflation came in hot for a fourth consecutive month, ratcheting up pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates more aggressively and adding pressure on the government too, as Britons face costlier mortgages and lingering effects from the cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile, consumer companies like Halfords are seeing their gross margins decline as costs continue to weigh on their balance sheets. It’s now the BOE’s turn to make a move.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

UK Inflation: The Consumer Prices Index rose 8.7% from a year ago in May, the same as the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, accelerated unexpectedly to 7.1% from 6.8%

Britain remains an outlier among major economies with prices rising more than four times faster than the central bank’s 2% target

Halfords Group Plc: The bike seller reported revenue for the full year that beat the average analyst estimate and said trading since March has been good despite less favorable weather conditions in early spring.

The company’s gross margin declined 290 basis points to 49.3% versus 51.1% the previous year

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: The homebuilder said this morning that the “market is likely to lack urgency until there is more certainty over the trajectory of interest rates.”

Abrdn Plc: The asset manager will buy a US-focused portfolio of specialist healthcare closed-end funds, with assets under management of £2.6 billion, from Boston-based Tekla Capital Management.​​

In Westminster

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he’ll meet with banks and UK mortgage providers this week to discuss the impact of rising interest rates on homeowners, although he pushed back against calls for intervention. The meeting will take place on Friday morning, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak faces criticism from within his own Cabinet over plans to pay the European Union for access to its Frontex border agency that would be limited by Britain’s post-Brexit status.

In Case You Missed It

Italian energy group Eni SpA is nearing a deal to buy oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd. for about $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Eni beat out suitors including TotalEnergies SE for the asset, which is backed by Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners.

Hunter Boot blamed supply chain problems, Brexit, inflation and unseasonably warm weather for its collapse, papers filed last week by the company’s administrator show. This isn’t the end of the Wellington boots brand, however. As part of the restructuring process, its intellectual property was sold to Authentic Brands Group, which also recently bought Ted Baker.

Looking Ahead

The Bank of England’s job just got harder, following today’s inflation reading. The median estimate for tomorrow’s rate decision is for a quarter-point increase to 4.75%, the highest since 2008, according to a Bloomberg survey. Traders are ramping up bets for further rate hikes, now anticipating the key rate to reach 6% by December, a level not seen since the turn of the century.

On the corporate front, hotel and restaurant group Whitbread Plc and packaging maker DS Smith Plc are among the companies expected to update the market on Thursday.

